Man wanted in UP in attempt to murder cases held from Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) A man with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and an accused in two attempt to murder cases in Uttar Pradesh was held by Navi Mumbai police in Badlapur, an official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gorakhpur police informed their Navi Mumbai counterparts that Gautam Nirmal Gaud (25) ,who was wanted in cases filed in the northern state in 2022, may be in Badlapur, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

"A police team was sent from Panvel to apprehend Gaud. He was held from near a temple there. We found he had absconded from UP and started living in Navi Mumbai with his wife. UP police obtained his transit remand and are taking him for further probe," Thackeray said. PTI COR BNM