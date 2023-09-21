Man was allegedly mauled to death near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by a tiger in a village adjoining the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Madhotanda Police station incharge Achal Kumar Singh said Raghunath, a resident of Gajraula police station area, was attacked by a tiger when had gone for fishing in a pond near the Raipur Mustalik village on Wednesday evening.

"The body was recovered today in a sugarcane field of the village. Some villagers informed us that they saw a tiger sitting beside the body. The body was recovered with a help of a team of forest department," said the SHO.

The officials used a drone to search for the body. They set off firecrackers to scare away the animal that was sitting beside the partly-eaten body of Raghunath, they said.

The PTR is located along the Indo-Nepal border and falls under the terai belt region. PTI COR CDN CDN TIR TIR