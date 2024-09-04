Man wearing earphones mowed down by school bus in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was run over by a school bus while he was crossing the road in south west Delhi's Vasant Kunj south, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Manoj Kumar (28), was sporting ear phones when the incident took place near Mahipalpur flyover on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The bus driver, Jasbir Dahiya (42), was arrested from the spot, said a police officer.

Manoj is survived by his wife and two children, who live in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He used to live in Delhi's Rangpuri and worked at the IGI Airport as a security guard, he added.

The officer said the victim was returning home from his job when he was hit by a school bus carrying children from a school in Dwarka Sector-23.

During the course of investigation, it is suspected that the victim was wearing the ear phones due to which he could not notice the bus coming from the other side, the police said.

Manoj died on the spot, they said.

An eyewitness at the spot quickly intervened and apprehended the bus driver and handed him over to the police.

The police took the body for the post-mortem examination at the hospital and informed about the incident to the deceased's family members.

The bus driver has been booked under the relevant sections of the BNS and further probe is underway.