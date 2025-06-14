Man wearing 'Khalistan Zindabad' t-shirt detained in UP, released after probe

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A man was detained after he was seen wearing a T-shirt with the slogan 'Khalistan Zindabad' on the back, a police official said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Ravindra Singh alias Ravi, a resident of Govindnagar village under Neemgaon police station limits, was detained by police on Friday after the image, taken in Shahjahanpur, drew attention online.

According to police, Ravindra was working at the residence of one Jeevan Prakash Singh. On June 11, while at work, Ravindra had to leave urgently to fetch his ailing mother-in-law. As his own clothes were dirty, Jeevan Prakash gave him a T-shirt, which he had received from a relative, Rajveer Singh of Amritsar.

Both Ravindra and Jeevan Prakash were unaware of the slogan printed on the T-shirt, the officer said.

The photo was reportedly taken while Ravindra was passing through Shahjahanpur on a motorcycle. The vehicle's registration number helped police trace and detain him.

Upon investigation, Rajveer Singh confirmed he had gifted the T-shirt to Jeevan Prakash, stating he had purchased it from a local market in Amritsar without realizing the content printed on it.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ramesh Tiwari said Ravindra was released following an inquiry, which revealed he had no knowledge of the objectionable slogan and no links to any separatist activity.

However, as a precautionary measure, he was booked under Section 127 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (security for good behaviour from persons disseminating certain matters).