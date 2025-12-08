Man who adopted Islam after falling in love returns to Hindu fold in MP minister's presence

Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) A man who converted to Islam two years ago after falling in love with a Muslim woman in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal reembraced Hinduism on Monday.

Shubham Goswami, a resident of Jahangirabad here who had taken the name Aman Khan after becoming a Muslim, claimed he decided to return to Hinduism after alleged betrayal in love and pressure from the woman's family.

He returned to the Hindu fold amid Vedic hymns and rituals, including 'havan', purification, Ganga water consecration, cow worship, tonsure, upanayana (thread) ceremony and 'gurudiksha', in the presence of state Cooperatives, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang at an ancient 'Gufa Mandir' (cave temple).

"I converted to Islam under pressure. After that, I fell into depression and even contemplated suicide. I went to minister Sarang's 'janadarshan' (public meet) and narrated my ordeal. He assured me about my homecoming," Goswami told PTI.

Sarang said Goswami has told him that a conspiracy was hatched to completely break him mentally and religiously by sending him to a "jamaat" for 180 days. Goswami was even sent to jail for five months in a planned manner, the minister added.

"We stand firmly with Hindu men and women who are victims of 'love jihad'. Any attempt at conversion, threats, or mental exploitation is against our society and the Constitution. It will not be tolerated under any circumstance. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully determined to take action against such crimes," Sarang asserted.

The state government is taking strict action under Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act against any form of forced, induced, fraudulent, or forced conversion through marriage, he added.

"No one will be allowed to disrupt social and religious harmony. Victims in such cases will be provided help at every level, including legal assistance," Sarang said.

The term "love jihad" is used by right-wing organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women of other faiths into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam. PTI BNS MAS BNM