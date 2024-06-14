Man, who attempted to kill his neighbour, found dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The burnt body of a man was recovered from a field in the Modinagar area, police said on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Sitaram (75).

As per the initial investigation, the police found that Sitaram tried to kill his neighbour, Nepal Singh (72), by throwing petrol on him and setting him on fire while he was sleeping, Assistant Commissioner of Police Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai said.

"It was found that Sitaram had some personal rivalry with Nepal Singh and tried to burn him on Thursday night," the ACP said.

However, in a bid to escape from the spot, Sitaram also suffered burn injuries and died in the field. While Singh is currently under treatment, the ACP said.

Police are investigating the matter, he said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG