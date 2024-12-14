Man who booed at Kerala CM at IFFK venue suffering from mental illness: Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old advocate who a day ago had booed at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, outside the venue of the 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) here, was suffering from mental illness, police said on Saturday.

An officer of Museum police station said that the man, who was a practicing advocate, was undergoing psychiatric treatment for his mental illness and therefore, he was not arrested nor any case was registered against him.

"We sent him home on Friday night itself with his mother and other family members who had arrived at the station," the officer said.

On Friday, police had said that the man was having an older IFFK pass and was someone who regularly attended the event.

The man had booed at Vijayan as the CM was proceeding towards the IFFK venue after alighting from his car, according to visuals on TV channels.

He was immediately taken into custody by police and whisked away from the venue. PTI HMP HMP ROH