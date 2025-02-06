Man who can't read lands job at Hinduja Group firm under Adityanath's poverty alleviation scheme

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Ram Sagar, who was born in a village, was given a chance to grow out of poverty on Thursday, when he received an offer letter for a job at truckmaker Ashok Leyland.

He got the job under the Yogi Adityanath government's Zero Poverty Scheme, which seeks to alleviate the condition of the poorest in the state.

An emotional moment unfolded for Ram Sagar and his wife Ruby, when Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh handed him the letter for a job at the Hinduja Group-owned company in his office.

According to a government statement, under the initiative, the government aims to identify 25 lakh families and help each of them earn at least Rs 1,25,000 a year.

A statewide campaign is underway to identify these families.

Ram Sagar's family from Silauli village in Lucknow's Gosaiganj became the first beneficiary of the Zero Poverty Scheme on Thursday.

As it happens, the Adityanath government has allocated the land of the now-defunct Scooters India in Sarojininagar to Hinduja Group for setting up an electric bus manufacturing plant, which is set to begin operations by the next year.

Hinduja Family Advisor S K Chaddha said Ram Sagar will undergo one year of training before working at the plant.

Ashok Leyland Lucknow's Project Head Shakti Singh said according to an MoU signed with the state, the company will create over 12,000 jobs for UP's youths.

The firm's HR Head, Saurabh Sajwan, said Ram Sagar has been offered a competitive salary along with benefits, such as HRA allowance, a monthly bonus, uniform cost coverage, and free meals at the company canteen.

He will also receive PF benefits and ESI coverage.

Singh said Ram Sagar, who cannot read, will be enrolled in an equivalency certificate course to help him qualify for a higher position.

He will also undergo an apprenticeship under the UP Skilled Scheme, getting a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, he added.