Man who escaped custody in narcotics case traced in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man who escaped from police custody in a narcotics case was traced and caught at Cherpu here on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when police detained Jino Jose, an accused in a ganja seizure case, near his residence in Cherpu.

He was handcuffed soon after being taken into custody.

However, while being taken to the police station, Jose allegedly pushed an officer and fled with his hands still locked, police said.

A search operation was immediately launched with the help of local residents and checks were carried out in isolated areas.

By around 10 am on Friday, Jose was traced from an isolated spot.

He was taken to a hospital for medical examination, police said, adding that a report would be filed before the court regarding the custodial escape.