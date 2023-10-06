Man who faked kidnapping drama with friends & demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom from employer arrested

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) A man and his two friends have been arrested for allegedly faking his own kidnapping and later demanding a ransom of Rs two lakh from his employer, police said on Friday.

Nurullah Khan and his accomplices were traced to the district headquarters town of Mandya from where they were apprehended and subsequently arrested in the case, they said.

Khan wanted to make easy money and decided to fake his own kidnapping and demand a ransom of Rs two lakh from his employer. He also roped in two of his friends to execute his plan, police said.

He had been working with his employer, a factory owner, for the last five-six years. The factory owner treated Khan like his son. So, Khan decided to cheat his employer and make easy money, police said.

According to police, as per his plan, Khan called up his employer and told him that he was abducted by a group of unidentified men in a cab and that the kidnappers were demanding Rs two lakh as ransom to release him.

Fearing for Khan's safety, the employer approached RT Nagar police on September 27 and told them about receiving a call from Khan. He also told police that he was ready to pay the ransom amount but wanted Khan to be released safely.

"A few hours later, the employer received a call from Khan asking him to transfer the ransom amount to his account. The police became suspicious about his kidnapping," a senior police officer said.

Khan's phone was kept under surveillance following which his location was traced to Mandya from where the police team nabbed him along with his two accomplices the same day, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he wanted to make "lumpsum" amount the easy way and so he targeted his employer who he believed would have done anything to get him released safely. So, he planned his own kidnapping. After receiving the amount, Khan along with his friends were planning to flee to Bihar, he added. PTI AMP RS SS