Man who fell into well, his rescuer, die after rope breaks

Kollam(Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a man who fell into a well near Parippally here and the person who attempted to pull him out died on Saturday after the rope used in the rescue effort snapped, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when 25-year-old Vishnu fell into the community well while drawing water from it, police said.

Hearing the cries of his family, Harilal (24), who worked at a chapati making unit nearby, rushed to the around 90 feet deep well and climbed down using a rope.

While on the way back up with Vishnu, the rope broke when the two had reached the halfway point and they both plummeted back into the well, sustaining serious injuries to various parts of their bodies.

"They succumbed to the injuries and the bodies were recovered from the well around 5.30 pm with the help of the fire force," an officer of Parippally police station said.

The inquest proceedings will be carried out on Sunday after statements of the family members and those who witnessed the incident are recorded, police said. PTI HMP HMP ROH