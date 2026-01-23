Man who fired at Delhi cop arrested after encounter in UP

Firozabad (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A man who snatched a service pistol and allegedly fired to kill a police officer was arrested following an encounter here on Friday, officials said.

The accused, Avinash alias Janu, was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Tundla Police, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Safdarjung Enclave police station area of South-West Delhi, when Avinash, along with his accomplice, had snatched a service pistol from a police officer and fired at him with the intention of killing him, Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The officer sustained a leg injury and was admitted to the hospital, the SP said.

After the incident, the accused has come to the Tundla area to evade arrest as Delhi Police had announced a Rs 50,000 reward on him, the SP added.

In the encounter, two Delhi Police officers were hit by bullets but were saved by protective vests, Prasad said.

The accused has about a dozen cases registered against him in various police stations in Delhi related to theft, robbery and snatching, the police said.