Man who fled with 1.125 kg of gold worth Rs 73 lakh held from Rajasthan

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A man was arrested after he allegedly stole 1.125 kilograms of gold worth Rs 73 lakh from a hallmarking unit where he was employed, a police official said on Thursday.

Kanaram alias Praveen Jat, who escaped with gold from the unit in Lalbaug, was held from Rajasthan, the Kalachowkie police station official said.

"CCTV footage showed he took a taxi and fled. He threw away his SIM card and was constantly changing his mobile phone number to avoid getting caught. He was also changing his location every two to four days," the official said.

He was arrested through technical surveillance and charged under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, the official added. PTI ZA BNM