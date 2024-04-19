Man who hacked into Rajasthan Police's website arrested from Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in hacking into the Rajasthan Police's website to cheat people, officials said on Friday.

Saurabh Sahu, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was arrested Thursday from south Delhi's Mahipalpur, they said.

The Rajasthan police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said Sahu had allegedly cheated a person named Sohaib Sharif Khan by sending an e-mail after hacking into the Rajathan police's website.

Khan had told police that after getting the email, his account was frozen by the bank. Later, he was asked to pay money to defreeze his bank account.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was registered at the Crime Branch of Rajasthan police on March 6. They also arrested a group of youths in connection with alleged hacking and cheating but Sahu, the alleged mastermind, was absconding.

Sahu, who did not study beyond Class 10, also owned a pet care business. From 2013 to 2015, he worked at a private company in Delhi's Pitampura, where he underwent computer training, Goel said,.

Subsequently, some acquaintances from the company expressed interest in acquiring CDRs (call data record), leading him to engage in illicit activity, he said.

Later, he developed a nexus with some detective agencies that helped him in allegedly hacking into websites to obtain CDR and other personal information, freezing bank accounts, for which they charged prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to 20,000 from the clients, he said.

Goel further said Sahu was previously arrested in Mumbai, Thane, Delhi and Hyderabad for these illegal activities and accessing the CDRs of high profile people including actors and politicians. PTI ALK ALK TIR TIR