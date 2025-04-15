Man who killed father, brother in UP's Sultanpur dies by suicide

Sultanpur, Apr 15 (PTI) A man who allegedly shot dead his father and brother died by suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself in Sehri village in the Kurebhar police station area, police said.

Ajay Yadav, 40, who killed his father Kanshiram Yadav (75) and brother Satyaprakash Yadav (47) on Sunday following a dispute over the division of wheat harvest, shot himself and died on the spot, they said.

Ajay was named in the FIR and was absconding.

The police said Ajay hid in his house on Monday night. He shot himself when the police team reached to nab him on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Ajay's wife Sunita Yadav, and relatives Amar Bahadur Yadav and Arvind Yadav for providing shelter to the murder accused.