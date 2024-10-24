Man who killed lover's 8-yr-old son held after encounter in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Police nabbed a man accused of killing an eight-year-old boy following a gunfight in which he suffered injuries, an officer said Thursday.

The accused had an illicit relationship with the child's widow mother and considered him as an obstacle in their ties, which is why he killed him, he said.

Mahesh Gupta sustained a gunshot in his right leg below the knee during the encounter Wednesday evening.

"The police team, acting on manual inputs and CCTV footage, stopped Gupta in the Raj Nagar Extension area. However, instead of complying, he opened fire. The team retaliated in self-defence, injuring him. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Zone, Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

Akash, 8, who had gone missing Tuesday evening, was found near the City Forest area of Rajnagar Extension on Wednesday morning.

His mother, Lalita, a widow, had filed a missing person report at the Nandgram Police Station after her son did not return home.

According to police, Gupta confessed during interrogation that he had lured the boy by offering him a cold drink and accompanied him on his bicycle to a secluded area, where he strangled him with a rope.

"Gupta admitted that he had an illicit relationship with the boy's mother, Lalita, and viewed Akash as an obstacle in their meetings and phone calls," the DCP added.

Police have recovered the boy's bicycle and a country-made pistol used by Gupta during the encounter. PTI COR KIS VN VN