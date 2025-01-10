Man who posed as BJP worker booked for insulting SP leaders

Kanpur (UP), Jan 10, (PTI) A man claiming to be a BJP worker has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with newly elected Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Naseem Solanki and insulting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj Chadha, was arrested from Swaroop Nagar here on Friday, police said.

Sources revealed that Chadha allegedly made abusive phone calls to Solanki, the newly elected MLA from Sisamau and also insulted Akhilesh Yadav.

Irked by Chadha's actions, Solanki and senior SP leaders brought the matter to Kanpur Commissioner of Police Akhil Kumar, who instructed the Swaroop Nagar police to file an FIR.

However, BJP's district president (North), Deepu Pandey, distanced the party from the incident, saying that Chadha had no affiliation with the party.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi said that Chadha was produced in court on Friday, where he was sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

Solanki told PTI that Chadha not only threatened her with physical harm but also used derogatory language against Akhilesh Yadav.

An audio recording of the conversation has since gone viral on social media, further fueling the controversy.

Chadha has been booked under sections 351(2), 352 of the the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation and intentional insult, as well as section 356(2) related to defamation. PTI COR CDN ARD ARD