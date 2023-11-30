Man who shot dead daughter's father-in-law arrested

Noida, Nov 30 (PTI) A 53-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his daughter's father-in-law at a wedding function near Noida was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Both the accused and the victim were guests at the wedding function on November 27 at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said a case was registered against Chandra Shekhar Yadav alias Shekhar Yadav for killing Ashok Yadav (55) at the farmhouse and an investigation taken up.

"The accused was on the run. Multiple police teams were formed to ensure the arrest of Chandra Shekhar Yadav and others named as suspects in the case," Suniti told reporters.

"After investigation and on the basis of inputs, the accused was held around 4.15 am from the Tigri roundabout. His licensed revolver that was used in the crime has also been seized," the officer said.

Chandra Shekhar Yadav lives in Ghaziabad while Ashok Yadav was a resident of Noida's Hoshiarpur area.

According to the police, Chandra Shekhar Yadav's daughter and Ashok Yadav's son got married in May 2021. However, the couple separated last year and is undergoing divorce proceedings.

"During initial questioning, the accused told the police that an argument had broken out between him and the victim during the wedding function. The argument reached such an extent that he pulled out his revolver and shot dead his relative," Sunita said.

A police officer involved in the probe said it did not appear to be a pre-planned murder but a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain this fact.

Besides a revolver, the accused has a licence for a double-barrel gun and the Noida Police is contacting its counterparts in Ghaziabad to ensure that his arms licences are revoked.

The FIR in the case was lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, of the Indian Penal Code. PTI KIS SZM