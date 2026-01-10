Man who shot dead wife approached hitman to do job: Police

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) A techie who had shot dead his wife wanted a hitman to do the job, but it was dropped, police sources said on Saturday.

According to police, Selva Balamurugan (40) hailing from Tamil Nadu, killed his wife Bhuvaneshwari (39) on December 23, 2025.

Balamurugan doubted her wife's character and they often quarreled over it, sources said.

During investigation, it was found that he had approached rowdy-sheeter Moulesh from Salem in Tamil Nadu to accomplish the job, police sources said.

He had even offered to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh, but Moulesh demanded more money due to which the plan was dropped, sources said.

Police arrested Moulesh for not informing police about Balamurugan's intention. He is also key evidence in the case. PTI GMS KH