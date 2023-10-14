Man who stabbed woman 13 times was not able to 'cope with denial': Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old man who stabbed a woman around 13 times here was not able to "cope" after her family rejected his marriage proposal for her and she blocked his phone number, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area. The 23-year-old woman suffered about 13 stab injuries on her face, thighs and fingers, police said and added that doctors have said that she is out of danger. During interrogation, a senior police officer said, the accused, Gaurav Pal, said "he was not able to cope with denial as the woman had blocked his number". He also said he was unable to sleep for "three nights", the officer said.

On Wednesday, he had spoken to the woman around 8 am and she informed him that she was in her office, according to police. She used to leave her house for work between 6 am and 6.30 am.

She had blocked his number on Wednesday night. On Thursday around 3.30 am, Pal left his home and he was carrying a knife along with him, police said.

The accused told police that two of his relatives, including an uncle of his, had met the woman's family with a marriage proposal last month. But the woman's mother rejected the proposal citing caste factor, police said.

The brutal attack took place inside a cab in the Lado Sarai area of the city when the woman was about to take a taxi to her office. Pal was caught by the taxi's driver with the help of others at the spot and handed over to police.

Pal was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

On Friday, the woman's mother demanded strict action against the accused and said that her daughter is still under treatment and is not even able to talk due to her swelled-up face. PTI BM/ALK NIT ANB ANB