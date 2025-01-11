Man who stole Rs 1.15 cr in Washim held by Crime Branch in Latur

Latur, Jan 11 (PTI) A man was held in Latur for allegedly carrying out a robbery of Rs 1.15 crore in Washim district, a police official said here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Swapnil Parasram Pawar (28) was held on Friday from near a wedding hall on Ausa Road, the official said.

"Pawar is accused of assaulting a scooter rider near Hingoli Gate flyover in Washim on Thursday and stealing the victim's bag containing Rs 1.15 crore. He has been handed over to Washim police for further action," the Crime Branch official said. PTI COR BNM