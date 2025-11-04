Man who threatened BJP MP Ravi Kishan arrested from Punjab

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A man who allegedly gave death threats to Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on the phone has been arrested from Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

The person was identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Fatehgarh locality of Ludhiana.

"The accused was arrested on Sunday and sent to jail today. He has no links with Bihar. He acted alone and claimed he made the call while under the influence of alcohol," Additional SP City Abhinav Tyagi said.

According to the police, on October 30, Yadav called the BJP politician and threatened to shoot him if he came to Bihar.

A complaint was lodged by the MP's office in connection with the threat.

Police, using technical surveillance and phone tracking, traced Yadav to Punjab.

The mobile phone used to make the threat call has been recovered.

During questioning, Yadav admitted to making the call under the influence of alcohol.