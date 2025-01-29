Man who travelled wearing burqa in women's coach in local train held

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was apprehended from Nashik for allegedly travelling in the women’s compartment of a suburban train in Mumbai while wearing a burqa earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on February 6 at Ghatkopar railway station and went viral on social media the following day. Although no formal complaint was lodged by any woman passenger, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took the matter seriously and launched an investigation.

The accused was identified as Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq. He was traced to the Muktidham area in Nashik following a detailed analysis of CCTV footage by the Mumbai GRP team.

According to officials, CCTV footage from Ghatkopar and Thane stations showed the suspect deboarding the general coach of the Up Patliputra Express at Thane on February 6 before boarding a local train.

Additional footage from Igatpuri and Nashik Road stations later captured him wearing a burqa and jumping the fencing at Nashik Road station.

Police scanned footage from more than 25 CCTV cameras across Nashik city between February 8 and February 17. The accused was eventually identified based on his distinctive walking style and the shoes he was seen wearing in the video.

During questioning, Ishaq gave vague responses. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of the shoes and bags seen in the footage. His identity was further confirmed by his family.

Investigators said that Ishaq suffers from schizophrenia and is undergoing treatment at a mental hospital in Sambhaji Nagar. Police stated that he occasionally wanders off due to his medical condition. PTI DC NSK