Man who trespassed into Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ in 2023 now held for theft in Gujarat

Bharuch, Feb 19 (PTI) A man who had trespassed into Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai in 2023 has now been arrested for alleged theft in Gujarat’s Bharuch, police said Wednesday.

Ram Swaroop Kushwaha (21) was arrested in connection with a theft at the residence of a retired Army jawan in the city, he said.

The accused and another person allegedly broke into the house and stole gold and silver items worth over Rs 2.74 lakh four days back, Deputy Superintendent of Police CK Patel said.

Kushwaha told police that he had previously breached the high-security cover of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra area but the superstar’s security guards caught him and the person accompanying him.

“Kushwaha and Minhaz Sindha were arrested by Bharuch B division police for their involvement in a theft at a house in Mona Park Society. We have recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.74 lakh from their possession,” Patel said.

The duo was detained on the morning of March 2, 2023, after they managed to enter Khan’s Mumbai home by scaling its outer wall and were caught by the security personnel on the premises.

A case of trespassing was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code at Bandra police station in the Maharashtra capital. PTI COR KA NR