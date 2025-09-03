Man who used abusive language against PM had no links to Congress: Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the man who used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a Voter Adhikar Rally stage in Bihar had no links to the party.
Pilot's claim comes following angry responses from the BJP, including the prime minister's first reaction that came earlier on Tuesday that he was "deeply pained" by the incident.
Congress leader Pilot said there should be action if someone is guilty, but the issue should not be "politicised excessively".
Speaking to the media here, he said, "We belong to a Congress party with a 130-year legacy of values, discipline, and restraint. We condemn the use of such language. I strongly denounce anyone making such remarks about anyone." "The person who allegedly used abusive and indecent language has nothing to do with our party. If someone climbs onto a stage and utters such words, action should be taken against them," he told reporters.
On Bihar elections, Pilot said the focus should be on development.
"Nitish Kumar has been the chief minister of Bihar for so many years. He should answer questions regarding governance. He has been leading a coalition government and details of that should be discussed," the Congress leader said.
Election debates should focus on unemployment, investment, and the impact of US tariffs on India, he added.