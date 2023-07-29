Man who went missing a decade ago reunites with wife in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A man who went missing almost a decade ago was reunited with his wife outside a hospital here.

On her way to the Ballia District Hospital on Friday for treatment, Janaki Devi (43) of Devkali village here, spotted a man in a dishevelled state with torn clothes, unkempt hair and beard, and a few injuries on his body.

Devi immediately recognised him as her husband Motichand Verma (45) who went missing in 2013.

Showing Verma's old photograph to the passersby, Devi claimed the man on the street was her husband. She then called her son and introduced him to his father.

After her other relatives reached the spot and met the man, they too realised that he was Devi's husband and helped her in taking him home.

"I got emotional when I suddenly saw my husband Motichand on the roadside. I just couldn't believe my eyes," Devi told reporters after reuniting with her husband.

According to the villagers, the couple got married 21 years ago and have three sons. Verma went missing after his mental condition deteriorated.

Devi, with the help of her relatives, kept searching for him for months but he could not be found.

"I tried everything possible to find her husband, and even went to Nepal to look for him but in vain," Devi said.

In a video of the incident that is doing rounds on social media, the woman can be seen in tears as she wipes the face of her husband and hugs him.

"These are tears of our happiness because I have found my deity after ten years," Devi said.

An eyewitness called the couple's reunion a "divine miracle". PTI COR CDN RPA