Man who went 'missing' after accusing Mumbai cop of frame-up returns

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man who went "missing" from his home after posting videos accusing a Mumbai Police official of implicated him in a false case returned after over 15 hours on Monday, an official said.

Shubham Ojha posted videos on social media claiming a police official harassed him and extorted money at the behest of his live-in partner by registering a case, police said.

Shubham's father approached Ghatkopar police in the early hours of Monday and lodged a missing person complaint, prompting the police to launch a search for the 25-year-old man.

In one of the videos, Shubham said Mumbai Police should be held responsible if he dies.

Shubham returned home on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

He contemplated suicide by jumping on a railway track but lost the nerve, he said, adding that the allegations levelled by Shubham will be verified. PTI ZA NSK