Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) A Mumbai court has granted bail to a 56-year-old man held in an online fraud case by observing he appeared to be a "foolish person" whose account was used by an absconding accused for unlawful gain.

As per the prosecution, Rs 8 lakh was taken from the account of a man who was promised huge profits in online share trading by the absconding accused. A sum of Rs 3 lakh was transferred to the account of Junaid Shaikh, who was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for forgery and other offences.

In his plea, Shaikh claimed he was innocent and had been induced by the the absconding accused to open a bank account for a small payment. This account, he said, was used to receive defrauded funds.

His bail plea was allowed by additional sessions judge Satyanarayan Navander earlier this month.

The court, after perusal of the FIR, noted that the absconding accused had purchased certain bank accounts and deposited the complainant's money into those accounts.

Later, the absconding accused diverted that money for his personal use, the court said.

"It is the fact, as it appears from the papers of investigation, that the applicant is a foolish person, if not an innocent, whose bank account has been used by the absconding accused to have unlawful gain," the sessions judge held.

The court stressed that there appears to be no intention on Shaikh's part either to cheat the informant or anybody else.

In such a case, it is not necessary to detain him in jail as it would serve no purpose, the judge said. PTI AVI BNM