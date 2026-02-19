Man, wife arrested for murdering her lover in Mumbra

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) A man and his wife were arrested on Thursday in Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly murdering her lover, a police official said.

The probe into the case began after Raju Yadav, a resident of the Khardi Road area, was found dead with his throat slit on February 17, the Mumbra police station official said.

"Yadav, who was himself married, had been in a relationship with Farheen Mohammad Abid Malik (27) for the past eight months. Farheen's husband Mohammad Abid Abdul Wajid Malik (29) confronted her, after which the duo decided to kill Yadav," he said.

"On the midnight of February 17, Farheen called Yadav to an under-construction flat in the building, where she gave him a cold drink mixed with a chemical. After Raju became unconscious, Mohammad Malik came there and slit his throat. The couple has been remanded in police custody," the official said.

Further probe into the case, including where the chemical was procured, is underway, he said. PTI COR BNM