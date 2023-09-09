Man, wife booked in Thane for cheating 52 persons of Rs 2.42 cr through investment firm

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A couple has been booked for allegedly cheating 52 persons of Rs 2.42 crore through their investment firm, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

Deepak Dalvi and his wife Shilpa Dalvi have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

"The took Rs 1 lakh each from 52 persons in 2010 but never paid interest or other promised returns. Later, they closed their firm. No one has been arrested in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM