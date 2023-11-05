Man, wife commit suicide in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra, Nov 5 (PTI) A man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a drain carrying water out of the Anpara power project here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Anil Mishra said that the water used for cooling the power generation plant is released into the drain that empties into the Rihand reservoir.

There was an argument between Dilip (21) and his wife Dhanwanti (18), residents of Dibulganj village, on Saturday, the official said.

She allegedly jumped into the drain late in the evening, Mishra said and added that Dilip also jumped into it.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot, he said. The bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the circle officer said. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB