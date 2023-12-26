Man, wife dead in motorcycle accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his wife died after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kunda area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Kunda SHO Kamlesh Kumar Pal said Harilal, a resident of Manikpur, was on his way to Dhikuhi village on a motorcycle with his wife Yashoda (48).

They were hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Mavai Duvai drain and suffered serious injuries.

Both were brought to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead, Pal said.

The matter is being investigated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Pal added. PTI COR NAV SZM