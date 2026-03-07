Man, wife found dead at sewage treatment plant near Meerut

Meerut, Mar 7 (PTI) The married couple was found dead at a sewage treatment plant in the Modipuram area on Saturday, with police suspecting that the husband killed his wife before hanging himself.

Pradeep, 34, a native of Hardoi district, worked as an operator under a contractor at a sewage plant in Pallavpuram Phase II, they said.

He lived in a rented house in the N-Pocket area of Pallavpuram with his 30-year-old wife, Madhu Yadav, and their son.

Family members said the couple had gone to their native village to celebrate Holi and returned to Meerut on Saturday.

Instead of going home, Pradeep reportedly went to the plant with his wife and said they would rest in a room there, while their son played with other children at a nearby plant.

The deaths came to light in the evening when another operator, Ramkarn, reached the plant and found the door of the room open. Upon entering, he saw Pradeep hanging from the ceiling, while Madhu lying still on the bed.

The police rushed to the spot with a forensic team and collected evidence.

No suicide note was found in the room. CCTV footage from the plant premises is being examined.

During questioning, Madhu's brother Shivshankar told police that the couple had been fighting over some issue for the past at least two months.

Pallavpuram Police Station SHO Mahesh Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that there was a dispute between the couple, and Pradeep may have killed his wife before taking his own life.

The post-mortem reports are awaited for exact cause of deaths. PTI COR CDN VN VN