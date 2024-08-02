Man, wife found dead in Mumbai's Goregaon; cops suspect he committed suicide after killing her

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old salesman and his physiotherapist wife were found dead in Goregoan in the western part of Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

The man, Kishor Pednekar, is suspected to have jumped off a building and committed suicide, while his wife Rajeshree was found dead in their home, the official said.

The incident came to light at 5:30am in Jawahar Nagar area and it seems he ended his life after killing his wife, the official said.

"Pednekar, a gym equipment salesman who was reportedly under depression, was found lying on the road in front of Topiwala Mansion. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

"Calls to his wife to inform about the death went unanswered and the couple's flat was found locked. We found its key in a locket Pednekar was wearing," the official informed.

When the flat was opened, Pednekar's wife Rajeshree was found lying in the hall, and she too was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

"The couple's son, who works in Delhi, has been informed about the deaths. An accidental death case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe is underway," he said. PTI DC BNM