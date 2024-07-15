Man, wife killed by lightning in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 15 (PTI) A farmer and his wife were killed in a lightning strike in Nagpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Mohpa village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

"During heavy rain, Prabhakar Keshav Revatkar (62) and his wife Hirabai (55) took shelter under a tree near a temple. They were killed on the spot. Their bodies were found by other farmers in the evening. An accidental death case has been registered," he said. PTI COR BNM