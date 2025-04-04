Man, wife killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Apr 4 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when the couple, Harjinder Singh (37) and his wife Rekha Rani (35), attempted to turn towards a petrol pump near Nanowal Vaid village and were struck by an oncoming car.

Both sustained severe injuries in the collision and succumbed while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased were residents of Muradpur Naryal village.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh, Bullowal police station. PTI COR SUN AMJ AMJ