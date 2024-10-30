Man, wife killed in road accident in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A 54-year-old man and his wife were killed in a road accident in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Inspector in-charge of Kotwali Mithilesh Mishra said Shriprakash Singh, a resident of Birbhanpur in the Baksha police station area, had come to Jaunpur with his wife, Neerja Singh (50), to visit her mother.

They were on their way home to Birbhanpur when, at the Polytechnic four-point crossing, a truck (registration number UP 50-BT 2283) travelling from Lucknow towards Varanasi hit their motorcycle, the officer said.

The woman died on the spot while the man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, he added.

Advertisment

Police have informed the family and sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS RC