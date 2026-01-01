Man, wife, two children dead as motorcycle hits parked truck in MP's Seoni

Seoni, Jan 2 (PTI) A couple and their two children died after their motorcycle rammed into a parked truck in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident happened at 7pm on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway, Barghat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lalit Gathre told PTI.

"The accident took place near Ridditek under Kurai police station limits. Parmanand Barkade (45), his wife Geeta (38), daughter Mahi (8) and son Deepanshu (4) died on the spot. The motorcycle was in high speed, while the truck was parked on the four-lane highway after it broke down. Repair work was underway and indicators had been placed around the vehicle to alert motorists," the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM