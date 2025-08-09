Man-wildlife conflict: Catholic Congress holds protest in front of Forest office

Kozhikode (Ker), Aug 9 (PTI) People living in the hill regions of Thamarassery in this district on Saturday staged a ‘saree fencing’ protest against the "failure" of the Kerala government to prevent attacks by wild animals in human habitations.

The march was organised by the Catholic Congress to the Forest range office in Thamarasssery, led by Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchinaniyil.

Hundreds of people took part in the march and staged a protest, holding sarees as a fence, in a symbolic way of protest against the government that had not fulfilled its long-pending promise of a solar fencing to prevent wildlife attacks.

Bishop Inchananiyil said the Church would begin a ‘non-cooperation movement’ against the government if the issue is not immediately solved.

He said politicians cannot afford to be irresponsible on the serious issue being faced by the people. “The assembly complex has a huge fencing, what about the common people who bear the brunt of attacks from wild animals?” he asked.

Inchananiyil also criticised the Centre’s passive approach to the frequent attacks on Christian minorities in different parts of the country.

He said the rights of minorities enshrined in the Constitution are being denied to the Christian community.

“Does the central government think that all Christians should flee to Europe?” he asked. PTI MVG MVG ROH