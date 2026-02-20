Man with aneurysm, double vessel coronary artery disease undergoes surgery in Gurugram

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 48-year-old man from Meerut suffering from a rare cardiac condition and double vessel coronary artery disease has undergone a complex open-heart surgery at a private hospital in Gurugram, doctors said on Friday.

The patient was diagnosed with a 4x5 cm submitral left ventricular aneurysm, a rare condition in which a portion of the heart's main pumping chamber bulges out near the mitral valve.

Doctors at Paras Health, where the procedure was conducted, stated the condition carries risk of rupture, stroke or sudden death.

The patient had been experiencing fatigue, palpitations and breathlessness on exertion for several years, they said, adding further tests showed blockages in two coronary arteries, requiring coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) in addition to repair of the aneurysm.

The patient was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, uncontrolled hypertension, recurrent tachycardia and reduced heart function, placing him in a high-risk surgical category, the doctors said.

According to an official statement, the surgery, performed on November 12 last year, involved excision and repair of the aneurysm and the CABG procedure. The surgical team was able to preserve the mitral valve during the operation.

"The challenge in this case was to protect the mitral valve and avoid replacing it. Careful repair technique and precise placement of sutures made this possible. Post-operative echocardiography showed a normally functioning valve and improved heart function," said Dr Sushant Srivastava, chairperson of Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), who led the team.

The patient was discharged seven days after the surgery and has since resumed his job and is able to carry out routine activities independently, the statement added.