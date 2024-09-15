Man with criminal record killed Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) Four persons fatally attacked a history-sheeter with sharp weapons and smashed his head with a stone in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Victim Vikesh Jadhav (38), who faced many cases including murder, assault and robbery, was targeted at Padole Nagar slum pocket.

Police said Jadhav had assaulted one of the accused, Nikhil Wasnik (24), on August 13 in his attempt to establish his dominance in the slum area. Since then, Wasnik had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge on him.

The other accused have been identified as Bhola Ingle, Prabhakar Chaudhary, and Akash Nagarikar, said the official from Nandanvan police station, adding efforts are being made to arrest the four men. PTI COR NR