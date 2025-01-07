Man with fake Rajasthan Administrative Service officer ID card arrested in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jan 7 (PTI) A man claiming to be a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer in Jaisalmer district was arrested on suspicion when he quarrelled with a policeman, an official said.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudhir Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the arrested youth Harjeet Singh was in a car with a multi-coloured beacon near Sonar Fort on Monday night. He was quarrelling with a policeman, claiming to be an RAS officer.

Chaudhary said when the arrested youth was asked to show his identity card, he showed a fake RAS ID card. On suspicion, the youth was brought to the Kotwali police station along with the car and interrogated. He said all the papers found with the youth were fake.

He said the accused had admitted that he had made a fake ID card. He said the youth is being further interrogated. PTI COR AG KSS KSS