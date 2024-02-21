Man with mental health issues kills mother in Maharashtra’s Latur district

Latur, Feb 21 (PTI) A 69-year-old woman was killed by her son, who has been under treatment for mental health issues for the past 12 years, in Maharashtra’s Latur city, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Valmiki Nagar in the MIDC area on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Poonamchandra Kandale (40) hit his mother Prabhavati Kandale with a stick on the head when she went to his room with food, resulting in her death, the official.

Assistant inspector Shivaji Devkate said the man lives with mental health issues and has been under treatment since 2011. “We have kept him in the hospital on medical advice and informed the court,” Devkate said. PTI COR NR