Man with multiple criminal cases escapes from Bhiwandi sub-jail

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old historysheeter with 31 criminal cases against him escaped from a sub-jail in Bhiwandi, Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ravindra Bhosale, broke the iron bars of the sub-jail adjacent to the Bhiwandi Rural Police Station and fled on Sunday night.

Bhosale had been taken out of the lock-up area for food and medication when he escaped, officials said.

He was arrested eight days ago by the crime branch personnel for his alleged involvement in multiple theft cases. Police had seized 15 tolas of gold ornaments and 21 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 8.55 lakh from him at the time of his arrest.

He was lodged in the sub-jail located on the premises of the Tehsildar's office near the Bhiwandi Rural Police Station.

"A case has been registered at Shantinagar Police Station in connection with the accused escaping from the sub-jail, and a search is launched to trace him," said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad. PTI COR NSK