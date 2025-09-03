Man with multiple criminal cases found hanging from tree in UP

Ballia (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man with multiple criminal cases registered against him was found hanging from a tree here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Ankur Singh Golu, a resident of Veerchandraha village under Nagara police station limits, was spotted hanging from a mango tree in an orchard on the western side of the village on Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Gupta said police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem.

"The deceased was a history-sheeter of Nagara police station. The reason behind his alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, and a probe is underway," Gupta said. PTI COR KIS ANM HIG