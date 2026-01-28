Man with pistol arrested at Patna Civil Court gate

Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) A person carrying a pistol was arrested while attempting to enter the Patna Civil Court premises on Wednesday, police said.

He has been identified as Piyush Kumar, a resident of Vaishali district.

Talking to reporters, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, said, "A person carrying a pistol was arrested by police during a routine security check at the main gate of the Patna Civil Court. During preliminary interrogation, he said that his associate managed to flee." The SSP said that only after interrogation, Kumar's motive of entering the court premises will be clear.

Police have also launched a manhunt to nab his associate, he added.