Man with prized collection of over 400 radio sets from different countries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A man from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra has collected more than 400 radio sets manufactured in different countries with the oldest among them made in 1940.

The man, Sanjay Pawar, opened his prized collection for viewing to common people on the occasion of World Radio Day being celebrated on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, he said, "I have always had a passion for listening to radio since childhood. Listening to 'Geet Mala' and cricket commentary was my favourite activity at that time..." "I have nearly 400 radios in my collection. The oldest one was made in 1940 and it is still working fine, although it took me four years to repair that radio. It is a vacuum tube cathode radio. The later versions of this radio were of a transistor type," he said.

Pawar said he started collecting radio sets from 1990 and these music players were manufactured in Japan, Germany, England and other countries.

"I have bought 80 per cent of these radios from local traders, while the rest of the radio sets have been purchased from Vadodara (Gujarat) and online," he said. PTI AW NP