Man with 'suicidal thoughts' held after he posts photo with pistol on social media

Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly posting his photo with a pistol, which he had procured with the intention to commit suicide, on social media, police said on Sunday.

His friend, who had been earlier booked for illegally possessing a firearm, was also arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mazahir Ali Jafri (23) and Shahrukh Khan (30).

According to police, Jafri, who is unemployed, had been under severe stress following the death of his father recently.

He asked Khan to arrange a pistol for some "urgent work", police said.

Khan allegedly handed over the firearm but told Jafri that cartridges would be provided after two to three days.

Meanwhile, Jafri clicked his photo with the pistol and uploaded it to Instagram. The post quickly came to the notice of Pachpaoli Police, who launched a search operation.

He was arrested near Diwate Desi Bhatti, close to the first railway gate in Pachpaoli, on Saturday. Police seized the pistol and a mobile phone.

During interrogation, Jafri reportedly told police that he had obtained the weapon from Khan with the intention of committing suicide.

Based on his statement, the police registered a case and arrested Khan. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR NSK