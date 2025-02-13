Man, woman arrested for creating nuisance, attacking police jeep in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman and her 27-year-old male friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly obstructing police officers from doing their duty and damaging a police vehicle here.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am near Palarivattom after police received a complaint that two persons were harassing and intimidating passersby by showing a knife near Palarivattom Samskara junction.

When officers from Palarivattom police station reached the spot, the two got into an argument with them leading to the man being taken into custody as there were no female officers in the team.

"Both the man and the woman obstructed the police from taking him into custody and the woman then broke one of the windows of the police jeep using her mobile phone," an officer of the Palarivattom station said.

According to the police, damage to the tune of Rs 15,000 was caused to the jeep in the attack.

Later, the woman was also taken into custody and their arrests were recorded.

An FIR under sections 132(criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 296(b)(uttering obscene words at a public place), 3(5)(criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), 126(2)(wrongful restraint) and 324(3)(mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been lodged against the duo, police said. PTI HMP HMP ADB