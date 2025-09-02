Man, woman commit suicide by jumping in front of train in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A young man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Tuesday morning here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that the incident occurred when the Janata Express train, going from Saharanpur to Delhi, reached Aheda Halt in the morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth and the woman were standing near the railway track for a long time before the train arrived.

As soon as they saw the train coming, they jumped in front of it and died on the spot, Rai said.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The incident is being investigated by GRP and local police.

Police said that they have yet to identify the deceased but they are aged about 21-22 years. Preliminary investigation revealed that it could be related to an affair. Further investigation is underway.